COVID-19 jumps to 3rd leading cause of deaths in Philippines in 2021

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of deaths in the Philippines in 2021, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Wednesday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :COVID-19 was the third leading cause of deaths in the Philippines in 2021, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Wednesday.

Of the total deaths, the PSA said the top causes were ischemic heart diseases and cerebrovascular diseases.

The PSA said COVID-19 "virus identified" accounted for 9.7 percent, jumping to number three leading cause of fatalities from ranking 14 in 2020. Metro Manila and its adjacent regions recorded the most number of COVID-19-related deaths.

Aside from the top three causes, the PSA said cancer and diabetes ranked fourth and fifth leading causes of deaths in 2021 amid the pandemic.