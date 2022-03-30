UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Jumps To 3rd Leading Cause Of Deaths In Philippines In 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 01:04 PM

COVID-19 jumps to 3rd leading cause of deaths in Philippines in 2021

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of deaths in the Philippines in 2021, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Wednesday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :COVID-19 was the third leading cause of deaths in the Philippines in 2021, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Wednesday.

Of the total deaths, the PSA said the top causes were ischemic heart diseases and cerebrovascular diseases.

The PSA said COVID-19 "virus identified" accounted for 9.7 percent, jumping to number three leading cause of fatalities from ranking 14 in 2020. Metro Manila and its adjacent regions recorded the most number of COVID-19-related deaths.

Aside from the top three causes, the PSA said cancer and diabetes ranked fourth and fifth leading causes of deaths in 2021 amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

Metro Manila Philippines 2020 Cancer From Top

Recent Stories

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entrepre ..

Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entreprenuers

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue activities intensified

Anti-dengue activities intensified

12 minutes ago
 Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders c ..

Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders cautious

12 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'Mo ..

UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'More Lethal' Weapons - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.