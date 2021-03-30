UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Kills 18 More In KP, 513 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

COVID-19 kills 18 more in KP, 513 new cases reported

At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 18 more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 2319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said, 513 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 86044.

The report further said that a total of 502 people recovered from the infection during the same period.

In Peshawar district, 165 new cases have been reported during the same period taking the number of total cases to 35417, the report said adding a total of 1230 deaths have been reported so far in the district from coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'We always enjoyed South African pitches'

7 minutes ago

Moscow Is Concerned Over US Potential Failure to W ..

5 minutes ago

China's President Signs Decrees to Amend Hong Kong ..

5 minutes ago

Struggling Papua New Guinea opens emergency Covid- ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir movement deep-rooted in people's hearts: A ..

11 minutes ago

Blast damages Covid-defiant Dutch church

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.