COVID-19 May Have Long-Term Effect on Multiple Organs in Post-Acute Phase - Review Paper

The coronavirus disease may have various long-term effects on a human organism, which have to be taken into account while treating patients during the post-acute phase, says a recent paper that reviews the current research on the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The coronavirus disease may have various long-term effects on a human organism, which have to be taken into account while treating patients during the post-acute phase, says a recent paper that reviews the current research on the issue.

The review paper, published on Monday in Nature Medicine journal under the title Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome, reviews different coronavirus-related complications in lungs, heart, kidneys, skin, as well as the endocrine, gastrointestinal, neurologic systems.

"COVID-19 is now recognized as a multi-organ disease with a broad spectrum of manifestations. Similar to post-acute viral syndromes described in survivors of other virulent coronavirus epidemics, there are increasing reports of persistent and prolonged effects after acute COVID-19," the paper read.

The paper went on to emphasize the need for further research as well as the need for an integrated approach for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"It is clear that care for patients with COVID-19 does not conclude at the time of hospital discharge, and interdisciplinary cooperation is needed for comprehensive care of these patients in the outpatient setting," the paper adds.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports on possible long-term lung damage as other negative consequences.

