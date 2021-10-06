UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 National Positivity Downs Below 3 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:57 PM

Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 44,828 with 1,212 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 44,828 with 1,212 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients died during past 24 hours, 34 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and five of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab. Out of the total 39 deaths occurred, 10 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,079 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.6 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 43 percent, Peshawar 33 percent, Lahore 42 percent and Multan 78 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 34 percent, Bannu 40 percent, Peshawar 35 percent and Faisalabad 37 percent.

Around 410 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,477 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,237 in Sindh, 18,732 in Punjab, 9,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,453 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,159 in Balochistan, 382 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 501 in AJK.

Around 1,181,054 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,253,868 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,278, Balochistan 33,004, GB 10,338, ICT 105,839, KP 175,012, Punjab 434,139 and Sindh 461,258.

About 27,986 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,451 people perished in Sindh, seven of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Tuesday.

12,724 people died in Punjab with 14 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. 11 of the deceased died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,608 people expired in KP, 15 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 930 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 349 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 738 people died in AJK.

A total of 19,685,529 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 3,212 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Swabi Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students ..

President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students today

13 minutes ago
 Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30: ..

Over 2.2 mln people to get covid jabs till Oct 30:DC

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 25,133 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 25,133 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Greens More Likely to Form Cabinet With ..

Germany's Greens More Likely to Form Cabinet With Social Democrats - Co-Chair

3 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation continues at 18 UCs of Tow ..

Anti-dengue fumigation continues at 18 UCs of Town-II till Oct end

3 minutes ago
 Excise dept announces 5pc rebate offer over submis ..

Excise dept announces 5pc rebate offer over submission of taxes in Oct

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.