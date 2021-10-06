Covid-19 national positivity downs below 3 percent

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 44,828 with 1,212 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 44,828 with 1,212 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients died during past 24 hours, 34 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and five of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab. Out of the total 39 deaths occurred, 10 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,079 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.6 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 43 percent, Peshawar 33 percent, Lahore 42 percent and Multan 78 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 34 percent, Bannu 40 percent, Peshawar 35 percent and Faisalabad 37 percent.

Around 410 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,477 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,237 in Sindh, 18,732 in Punjab, 9,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,453 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,159 in Balochistan, 382 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 501 in AJK.

Around 1,181,054 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,253,868 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,278, Balochistan 33,004, GB 10,338, ICT 105,839, KP 175,012, Punjab 434,139 and Sindh 461,258.

About 27,986 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,451 people perished in Sindh, seven of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Tuesday.

12,724 people died in Punjab with 14 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. 11 of the deceased died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,608 people expired in KP, 15 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 930 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday, 349 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 738 people died in AJK.

A total of 19,685,529 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 3,212 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.