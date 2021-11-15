UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: National Positivity Ratio, Per Day Cases Lowest Since Second Wave

COVID-19: National positivity ratio, per day cases lowest since second wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Monday was recorded declining with one of the lowest positivity ratio during past 24 hours and reduced per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate since second wave.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 32,466 tests were conducted across the country with 240 more people tested positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,111 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 0.73%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some six infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

