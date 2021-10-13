UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 National Positivity Ratio Recorded Above 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above 2%

The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday reported slight increase in national positivity ratio showing above 2 percent figure amid declining disease trend and critical care occupancy rate across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday reported slight increase in national positivity ratio showing above 2 percent figure amid declining disease trend and critical care occupancy rate across the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that around 43,578 tests were conducted across the country with 1,021 more people tested positive for the contagious disease in last 24 hours.

There were 2,257 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded as 2.34 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 21 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or at their homes.

