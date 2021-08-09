COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues to surge

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 83,298 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 4,040 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 2,765 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 83,298 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 4,040 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 2,765 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 50 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 53 deaths occurred, 25 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,805 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.54 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 46%, Rawalpindi 28%, Peshawar 38% and Multan 34%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Skardu 89%, Hyderabad 68%, Karachi 60%, and Abbottabad 59%.

Around 440 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 53,528 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 17,625 in Sindh, 19,506 in Punjab, 10,053 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,089 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,047 in Balochistan, 541 in GB, and 1,667 in AJK.

Around 946,404 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,071,620 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 27,288, Balochistan 31,177, GB 8,796, ICT 90,660, KP 148,619, Punjab 364,680 and Sindh 400,400.

About 23,918 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,215 people perished in Sindh, 24 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospital on Sunday.

11,201 people died in Punjab died with seven deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some six individuals died in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,556 people expired in KP, 16 of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 816 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 331 people died in Balochistan, 153 infected people perished in GB, one of them died in the hospital on Sunday and 646 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 16,501,934 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 4,276 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.