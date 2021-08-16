UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 National Tally Of Active Cases Cross 88,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 88,588 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,669 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,218 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-two corona patients died during past 24 hours, 62 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 72 deaths occurred, 28 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,787 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.8 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 50%, Bahawalpur 48%, Peshawar 44% and Multan 45%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 68%, Abbottabad 55%, Karachi 58%, and Peshawar 48%.

Around 463 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 53,644 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours, including 19,059 in Sindh, 19,256 in Punjab, 9,245 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,535 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 553 in Balochistan, 962 in GB, and 1,034 in AJK.

Around 989,013 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,102,079 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 29,452, Balochistan 31,583, GB 9,396, ICT 94,108, KP 152,625, Punjab 372,750 and Sindh 412,165.

About 24,478 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 6,439 people perished in Sindh, 23 of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals during last 24 hours .

11,372 people died in Punjab with 25 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 19 individuals died in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,668 people expired in KP, 14 of them died in hospitals in past 24 hours, 834 individuals died in ICT, three of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 335 people died in Balochistan, one of them perished in the hospital on Sunday, 164 infected people perished in GB, one of them expired in the hospitals on Sunday and 666 people died in AJK, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Sunday.

A total of 16,902,015 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,216 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

