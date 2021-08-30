COVID-19 national tally of active cases recorded highest during fourth wave

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 93,690 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,800 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,548 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 93,690 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,800 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,548 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 57 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 66 deaths occurred, 26 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,612 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.75%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Peshawar 41%, Bahawalpur 47%, Lahore 50% and Multan 70%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 67%, Swabi 81%, Swat 79%, and Peshawar 58%.

Around 532 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 56,279 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 15,836 in Sindh, 22,658 in Punjab, 5,195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,330 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 870 in Balochistan, 534 Gilgit Baltistan and 856 in AJK.

Around 1,036,921 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,156,281 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 31,988, Balochistan 32,200, GB 9,870, ICT 98,951, KP 161,381, Punjab 391,297 and Sindh 430,594.

About 25,670 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,834 people perished in Sindh, 20 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospital on Sunday.

11,823 people died in Punjab died with 24 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 19 individuals died in the hospitals and five out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,944 people expired in KP, 17 of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 836 individuals died in ICT, two of them perished in the hospitals on Sunday, 338 people died in Balochistan, 173 infected people perished in GB and 695 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 17,704,220 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 6,150 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.