Covid-19 national tally reports decline in recovered cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Monday was recorded 42,263 with 1,004 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,254 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-seven corona patients died during past 24 hours, 27 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and one of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 28 deaths occurred, 11 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,473 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.31 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 35 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Lahore 35 percent and Multan 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 33 percent, Sargodha 28 percent, Multan 37 percent and Lahore 26 percent.

Around 351 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 43,389 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,483 in Sindh, 18,324 in Punjab, 10,528 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,712 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 570 in Balochistan, 420 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 352 in AJK.

Around 1,188,562 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,258,959 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,350, Balochistan 33,076, GB 10,350, ICT 106,153, KP 175,974, Punjab 436,197 and Sindh 462,859.

About 28,134 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,497 people perished in Sindh, 12 of them died in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Sunday.

12,785 people died in Punjab with five deaths occurred during past 24 hours. All of the deceased died in the hospitals.

As many as 5,645 people expired in KP, nine of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 932 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital on Sunday, 350 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 739 people died in AJK.

A total of 19,911,021 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 2,563 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.