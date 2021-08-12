UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 National Tally Reports Highest Per Day Deaths Since Fourth Wave Onset

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

COVID-19 national tally reports highest per day deaths since fourth wave onset

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 86,217 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Thursday with 4,934 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,376 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 86,217 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Thursday with 4,934 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,376 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 98 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and two of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 102 deaths occurred, 45 of them were under treatment on ventilators. There were 4,584 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition where 71 of whom were admitted in past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.3 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 47%, Multan 42%, Peshawar 36% and Bahawalpur 40%. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 71%, Karachi 59%, Diamer 50% and Swat 44%. Around 450 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 59,397 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 19,978 in Sindh, 19,773 in Punjab, 10,994 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,421 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 974 in Balochistan, 743 in GB, and 1,514 in AJK. Around 974,890 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,085,294 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 28,347, Balochistan 31,341, GB 9,043, ICT 92,233, KP 150,026, Punjab 368,195 and Sindh 406,109.

About 24,187 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,316 people perished in Sindh, 39 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospital on Wednesday. 11,292 people died in Punjab with 36 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 30 individuals died in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals. As many as 4,604 people expired in KP, 16 of them died in hospitals on Wednesday, 824 individuals died in ICT, two of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 332 people died in Balochistan, 161 infected people perished in GB, three of them died in the hospital on Wednesday and 658 people died in AJK, four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 16,675,527 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,042 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Swat Died Bahawalpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

40 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

48 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

49 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

52 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.