Covid-19: National Tally Reports Lowest Per Day Positive Cases

Wed 20th October 2021

The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday reported the lowest positive cases during past 24 hours amid decline in national positivity ratio, disease trend and death rate

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 42,126 tests were conducted across the country with 554 more people tested positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,783 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.31%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 12 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

