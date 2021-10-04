UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 National Tally Reports Positivity Ratio Drop Below 3%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:23 PM

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Monday was recorded 46,206 with 1,490 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,760 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

Twenty-seven corona patients died during past 24 hours, including those under treatment in different hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

There were 3,407 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.84 percent.

Some 52,415 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours.

Around 1,177,249 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,251,348 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,234, Balochistan 32,981, GB 10,332, ICT 105,733, KP 174,671, Punjab 433,286 and Sindh 460,111.

About 27,893 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

A total of 19,590,145 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

