COVID-19 national tally reports rising disease trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 59,899 on Tuesday with 3,262 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,123 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine (39) corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 33 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and six of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 39 deaths occurred, 17 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,722 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 45 of them admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.6 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 34%, Lahore 20%, Peshawar 18% and Multan 15%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 44%, Karachi 48%, Rawalpindi 24% and Islamabad 25%.

Around 276 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

Some 49,412 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 16,975 in Sindh, 18,432 in Punjab, 7,802 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,390 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,393 in Balochistan, 727 in GB, and 693 in AJK.

Around 928,722 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,011,708 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 23,203, Balochistan 29,618, GB 7,798, ICT 85,947, KP 142,139, Punjab 353,695 and Sindh 369,245.

About 23,087 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,840 people perished in Sindh, four of them died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals on Monday.

10,964 people died in Punjab died with 20 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 17 individuals died in the hospitals and three out of the hospital.

As many as 4,423 people expired in KP, three of them died in hospitals on Monday, 796 individuals died in ICT, three of them died in the hospitals in past 24 hours, 326 people died in Balochistan, one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 124 infected people perished in GB, one of them died in the hospital in past 24 hours and 614 people in AJK died, four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Monday.

A total of 15,766,473 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 3,104 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.