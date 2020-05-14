UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: NCOC Analyses Available Health Facilities In Hospitals

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:22 PM

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday took an in-depth analysis of existing beds, ventilators and other facilities in the hospitals keeping in view the possible spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present available data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday took an in-depth analysis of existing beds, ventilators and other facilities in the hospitals keeping in view the possible spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and present available data.

The purpose of the thorough examination of the existing facilities was to collect real-time data and gauge capacity of the hospitals.

The 20th consecutive meeting of the NCOC during Ramazan, also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19, progress on implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines at the provincial level.

Addressing the meeting in chair, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the provinces and hospital management had the responsibility to ensure verified data of coronavirus affected patients to take effective measures for mitigating the risk of the pandemic outbreak.

He said the management of the provinces and hospitals had an important role to play for providing credible information where the provinces and the administration were doing an excellent job in this context and it should continue.

He said implementation of SOPs for non-spread of coronavirus during the past day at the provincial and district level was encouraging.

Asad said the implementation of SOPs and guidelines for containing the risk of COVID-19 could only ensure public health and safety.

According to the NCOC, during the meeting, the interior minister said he had issued clear instructions the other day to implement the SOPs and guidelines for religious congregations, mosques and markets.

