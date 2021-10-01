COVID-19 new cases in Chicago Public Schools exceed 1,400

Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest school district in the United States, said Friday that 1,101 students and 342 adults had contracted COVID-19 one month after CPS welcomed students back for full time and in-person study for the first time since the pandemic erupted in Chicago in March 2020

CHICAGO, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) --:Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest school district in the United States, said Friday that 1,101 students and 342 adults had contracted COVID-19 one month after CPS welcomed students back for full time and in-person study for the first time since the pandemic erupted in Chicago in March 2020.

The case numbers, for the period from Aug. 29 to Wednesday, reflected a change in the way CPS was reporting its data. CPS expanded the criteria to include all reported cases, not just cases its contact tracing team investigated and closed, the Chicago Tribune reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some 6,300 students and 280 adults were in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday evening, according to CPS data.

By CPS definition in a classroom setting, a close contact is a student who was within 3 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period, with or without a mask. Close contacts are directed to quarantine for 14 Calendar days, unless they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. But the vaccine is only available to people aged 12 years and older.

The district said it is expanding voluntary coronavirus testing program to all CPS schools by Friday. The program is only mandatory for unvaccinated and half-vaccinated student-athletes during their sports seasons and unvaccinated staff members.