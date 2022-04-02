UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 On Decline In Denmark: SSI Study

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 03:16 PM

COVID-19 on decline in Denmark: SSI study

The results of an ongoing study of blood donors confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic is on the decline in Denmark, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the country's leading infectious diseases agency, said in a press release on Friday

COPENHAGEN, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:The results of an ongoing study of blood donors confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic is on the decline in Denmark, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), the country's leading infectious diseases agency, said in a press release on Friday.

The SSI has registered a "clear decrease" in the number of new infections in recent weeks, the institute's Director, Henrik Ullum, said. "This is gratifying and it shows that Denmark, due to its high levels of population immunity from both vaccines and infections, is in a good place right now against the threat of COVID-19."According to the SSI, recent analyses of blood samples have shown that up to 70 percent of Denmark's adult population (aged between 17 and 72) may have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 since November 2021.

Related Topics

Immunity Denmark May November From Blood

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago
 Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

Disabled people to get jobs before Ramzan

2 minutes ago
 Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

Opposition to face defeat in PA, Centre: Chohan

2 minutes ago
 Seven family members get sick due to food poisonin ..

Seven family members get sick due to food poisoning

2 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

Farmers advised to cultivate peanut during April

5 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,010 new COVID-19 cases

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.