COVID-19 Origins Tracing Should Be Clear Of "political Virus": Nigerian Expert

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:06 PM

The COVID-19 origins tracing should be led by scientific inquiry and clear of "the political virus", a Nigerian expert has said

ABUJA, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:The COVID-19 origins tracing should be led by scientific inquiry and clear of "the political virus", a Nigerian expert has said.

The tracing "should not be tainted with the political virus of big power rivalry and ideological hegemony," Charles Onunaiju, director of the Abuja-based Center for China Studies, said at a workshop on the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, local daily The Sun reported on Friday.

Only when scientific inquiry leads the tracing, with countries collaborating and the World Health Organization (WHO) playing a vital and pivotal role, can the credibility of any outcome be guaranteed, he said, noting that the U.

S. intelligence community's probe into the origins entrusted by the U.S. government is hardly free of the political virus.

"No one country, no matter how much it is endowed, can alone provide a credible investigation and result," Onunaiju said.

"The imperative for broad collaboration and scientific-led inquiry cannot be over-emphasised if the outcome of any origins investigation is to be credible," he added.

