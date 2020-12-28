UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Outbreak Caused By Festivities Kills 23 At Care Home In Belgium's Mol - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

COVID-19 Outbreak Caused by Festivities Kills 23 at Care Home in Belgium's Mol - Mayor

A COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Mol, a municipality in Belgium's northern Antwerp province, triggered by a celebration of Saint Nicholas Day, has killed at least 23 people, Mayor Wim Caeyers said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Mol, a municipality in Belgium's northern Antwerp province, triggered by a celebration of Saint Nicholas Day, has killed at least 23 people, Mayor Wim Caeyers said.

At least 125 residents of the care home contracted COVID-19 after December 6, when Saint Nicholas Day was celebrated. Local authorities suspect that a coronavirus-positive volunteer dressed as Saint Nicholas may have caused the outbreak. Initially, the media reported that the death toll was 18.

"Five more people who tested positive for the coronavirus died, so a total of 23 people died," Caeyers said on Sunday, as quoted by Belgium's Belga news agency.

The care home claims that the volunteer was wearing gloves and a face mask during the celebration of Saint Nicholas Day.

It is also known that the volunteer has visited the care home in the past, and may have contracted COVID-19 during one of such visits.

Belgium has managed to reduce the coronavirus infection rate and the country has been reporting less than 2,500 cases a day on average in late December, down from over 20,000 in late October. The authorities have expressed concerns that a period of festivities may reverse the downward trend.

Related Topics

Died Belgium May October December Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

6 seconds ago

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

8 seconds ago

Three members of dacoit gang busted in faisalabad

14 seconds ago

Elderly man found dead in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

KP govt declares extreme weather emergency, direct ..

3 minutes ago

Business community hail CM decision to allot land ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.