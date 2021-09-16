The coronavirus outbreak in the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin was detected earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that he is unaware of a single "serious case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The coronavirus outbreak in the entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin was detected earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that he is unaware of a single "serious case."

Putin is currently self-isolating, as dozens of his acquaintances contracted COVID-19.

"This happened in September," Peskov told reporters, when asked when the outbreak was detected.

When asked how those infected are doing, the spokesman said he is "not aware of a single serious case" and emphasized that the Kremlin does not question vaccine effectiveness.

"Even those vaccinated can become infected. We have repeatedly said that a vaccine with a very high protection percentage protects people from being sent to intensive care units and from death, but one can still be affected by a mild form of the virus. Of course, almost everyone working with the presidents vaccinated," Peskov continued.