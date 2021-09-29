UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Outbreak Intensifies In Australian State Of Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria is suffering its highest single day increase of locally acquired COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Australian state of Victoria is suffering its highest single day increase of locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Victoria recorded 950 new locally acquired cases and seven additional deaths in the 24 hours to midnight Tuesday. Daily case numbers in the state are now rising by about 100 each day.

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley said the strain on the state's healthcare system had begun to tighten.

"I acknowledge that the system is under huge stress ... Our frontline workers across the system are working like never before," Foley said on Wednesday.

He said that the next month would be "hugely challenging" and vaccinations remained an essential tool to reduce the demand on the state's hospitals.

As of Tuesday, 78.7 percent of the state's over-16 population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 48.4 percent were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the previous COVID-19 epicenter New South Wales (NSW) is trending in the opposite direction with daily case numbers dropping below 1,000 this week.

The state recorded 863 new locally acquired cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is not, however, all good news for that state, as it recorded 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the highest single-day death toll yet. NSW has had 331 related deaths in this outbreak.

As NSW prepares to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated people on Oct. 11, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said unvaccinated people would be expected to "do the right thing" and businesses would be obliged to only serve vaccinated customers.

"If you are a larger business, there is an expectation that you stick to your COVID safety plan and do the right thing and individuals have a role in this as well. It is in all our interests," Berejiklian told Wednesday's press conference.

As of Tuesday, 86.2 percent of NSW's over-16 population had received the first dose of the vaccine, and 61.7 percent were fully vaccinated.

