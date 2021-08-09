UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Outbreak Spreading In Australia's Epicenter Leaves Neighboring States Anxious

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:59 PM

COVID-19 outbreak spreading in Australia's epicenter leaves neighboring states anxious

As COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread to more areas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), its neighbouring states to the north and south will tighten borders to quash budding cases

SYDNEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:As COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread to more areas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), its neighbouring states to the north and south will tighten borders to quash budding cases.

NSW Authorities announced on Monday that Tamworth, a city halfway between Sydney and the border with Queensland, will enter into lockdown for one week from 5:00 p.m. local time. The announcement came following a female visitor tested positive after visiting the area.

With cases moving further north, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is prepared to "go harder" on border restrictions if NSW's outbreak continues to spread.

"We are absolutely concerned about what is happening in New South Wales," said Palaszczuk.

Queensland finds itself playing whack-a-mole with its outbreaks. Just as areas around Brisbane in the state's southeast lifted lockdown restrictions late last week, Cairns and Yarrabah to the north were plunged into a three-day snap lockdown.

Queensland recorded four new locally acquired cases on Monday, all of which were isolated throughout their infectious period.

The state of Victoria, which recorded 11 new locally acquired cases on Monday, also called for NSW to play their part in tightening state borders.

Related Topics

Victoria Tamworth Cairns Brisbane Sydney Wales Border All From P

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

Pakistan witnesses slow decline in COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Six profiteers held in Sargodha

Six profiteers held in Sargodha

8 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitte ..

Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

28 seconds ago
 Chemicals, pharmaceutical products' exports witnes ..

Chemicals, pharmaceutical products' exports witness 13.94% increase

30 seconds ago
 Typhoon Lupit makes landfall on western Japan

Typhoon Lupit makes landfall on western Japan

32 seconds ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel Friday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.