SYDNEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:As COVID-19 outbreak continued to spread to more areas in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), its neighbouring states to the north and south will tighten borders to quash budding cases.

NSW Authorities announced on Monday that Tamworth, a city halfway between Sydney and the border with Queensland, will enter into lockdown for one week from 5:00 p.m. local time. The announcement came following a female visitor tested positive after visiting the area.

With cases moving further north, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is prepared to "go harder" on border restrictions if NSW's outbreak continues to spread.

"We are absolutely concerned about what is happening in New South Wales," said Palaszczuk.

Queensland finds itself playing whack-a-mole with its outbreaks. Just as areas around Brisbane in the state's southeast lifted lockdown restrictions late last week, Cairns and Yarrabah to the north were plunged into a three-day snap lockdown.

Queensland recorded four new locally acquired cases on Monday, all of which were isolated throughout their infectious period.

The state of Victoria, which recorded 11 new locally acquired cases on Monday, also called for NSW to play their part in tightening state borders.