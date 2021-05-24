COVID-19 Outbreak "stark Reminder" To Get Vaccinated: Top Australian Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- Australia's chief medical officer Paul Kelly has said that the reemergence of COVID-19 in the community should act as a "stark reminder" to get vaccinated.

Authorities in Victoria, the state hit hardest by the pandemic, on Monday reported two "likely positive" cases of COVID-19.

Responding to the news on Monday, Kelly said the cases should act as a "stark reminder" for eligible Australians to get vaccinated.

Kelly was joined by vaccine rollout coordinator Eric Young from the Royal Australian Navy, who announced that in Australia there were 512,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in the seven days to Sunday.

It included a record 101,146 doses on Thursday and takes the total number since the start of the rollout in February to 3.

6 million.

It comes as Federal, state and territory governments consider incentivizing vaccinations by making people who have received them exempt from COVID-19 restrictions.

"I think we really do need to look for incentives, as many incentives as we can for people to become vaccinated," Kelly said.

"At the moment we know there is some hesitancy, particularly in the 50-69 year old age group.

"But I think the main incentive is the one I have mentioned many times, about protecting your own health, not sitting there, waiting for an outbreak, because once an outbreak is here, if it comes, it will be very difficult for us to rollout masses and masses of vaccines quickly."