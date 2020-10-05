UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Casts Adverse Effect On End TB Intervention In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Low tuberculosis (TB) cases reported across Sindh primarily because of COVID-19 pandemic situation, had an adverse impact on End-TB interventions as well

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Low tuberculosis (TB) cases reported across Sindh primarily because of COVID-19 pandemic situation, had an adverse impact on End-TB interventions as well.

COVID-19 affected the province most and stalled routine disease control activities, sources told APP Monday on a condition of anonymity.

According to them low domestic funding in the province for TB interventions also affected the efforts being made by public and private sector to eradicate the infection.

They, however, also referred to a recent meeting between a delegation of Stop TB Pakistan and Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Peechuho in which she reiterated her commitment to eliminate the disease from the province by taking extra ordinary measures.

The experts sharing ground realities with the minister also informed her about establishment of a Federal Parliamentary Caucus for eradication of TB in Pakistan and emphasized the necessity for replicating the same at the provincial level.

The minister was also informed that the implementation on the Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework, initiated in Badin, was ready for implementation with the help of Stop TB Reach Projects, The Global Fund and possible WHO support.

Dr. Azra Peechuho directed the officers associated with the Directorate of Communicable Disease Control and End TB officers, present on the occasion, to ensure speedy implementation of the legislation passed for mandatory case notification.

She expressed her desire that all districts be advised to be proactively engaged and to ensure enhanced case notification across the province on urgent basis.

Sindh Health Minister also directed her department to establish a Multi-Sectoral Accountability Framework for End TB at the provincial level at the earliest along with the instructions to mobilize enhanced domestic investment for Tuberculosis control.

Mentioning that she had personally discussed the matter with the Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Dr. Azra Peechuho said the speaker had agreed for active involvement of public representatives.

