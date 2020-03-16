UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Mass Space Launches Delays - Arianespace

COVID-19 Pandemic Causes Mass Space Launches Delays - Arianespace

PARIS/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has caused mass delays of space launches, the company that operates the spaceport in Kourou, Arianespace, said Monday.

As of Sunday, French Guiana, where the spaceport is located, had seven confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the press release of Arianespace, ongoing launch preparations in French Guiana have been suspended and will resume when it becomes possible.

The company said the measures were motivated by the need to protect the staff and local residents.

A source at the spaceport told Sputnik that the delays would concern Vega launch planned for March 24 as well as Russia's Soyuz with UAE Eye-2 satellite, scheduled for April 14. Another Soyuz launch, with France's CSO-2 satellite, expected in late May is also likely to be postponed, according to the source.

