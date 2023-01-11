UrduPoint.com

'COVID-19 Pandemic Increases Levels Of Violence Against Women'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:56 PM

'COVID-19 pandemic increases levels of violence against women'

COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased levels of violence against women and girls, said an official of the Ministry of Huaman Rights here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased levels of violence against women and girls, said an official of the Ministry of Huaman Rights here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said that new human rights challenges were emerging from the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

"We are only beginning to grasp the threat posed to human rights by some new technologies.", he said.

He said that this vision was reflected in his report on Our Common Agenda, which called for a renewed social contract, anchored in human rights. Human rights are the foundation for human dignity and the cornerstone of peaceful, inclusive, fair, equal and prosperous societies. We reaffirm the universality and indivisibility of all rights, as we stand up for human rights for all, he added.

