Covid-19 patient die in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A Covid-19 patient lost battle of life after fighting with contagion disease of COVID-19 in Khairpur on Sunday night.

Talha Ahmed, resident of Pirzada Muhalla, died of Covid-19 in Gambat district Khairpur. District Health Officer Khairpur Dr Muhammed Hassan Abro on Monday said around 3,028 Covid-19 patients had recovered while 20 corona patients had been died.