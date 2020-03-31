UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Patients With Mild Symptoms In Iran Must Self-Isolate - President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:09 PM

COVID-19 Patients With Mild Symptoms in Iran Must Self-Isolate - President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that everyone who has contracted the coronavirus must isolate themselves, regardless of how they feel

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that everyone who has contracted the coronavirus must isolate themselves, regardless of how they feel.

"If a person understands that he tested positive [for COVID-19], and it finally becomes clear that he is sick, infected with this virus, then he must quarantine himself. If the person does not feel well, he naturally goes to a hospital.

If he feels normal, he quarantines himself," Rouhani said, as aired by the IRINN tv channel.

The president added that patients who violate the self-isolation order would be prosecuted and subject to punishment, noting that the authorities had extended their restrictions, including a ban on traveling across the country, until April 8.

To date, Iran has registered over 41,000 confirmed cases of the disease and more than 2,750 fatalities. Meanwhile, nearly 14,000 patients have recovered.

