UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Positive Cases In Tobacco Factory, Example Of Prioritizing Profits Over Workers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, example of prioritizing profits over workers

Citing safety risks which tobacco companies must address, global tobacco industry watchdog STOP (Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products) and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in a statement, have urged caution following a rash of reports that tobacco industry practices may be putting their workers at risk for COVID-19

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) Citing safety risks which tobacco companies must address, global tobacco industry watchdog STOP (Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products) and Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), in a statement, have urged caution following a rash of reports that tobacco industry practices may be putting their workers at risk for COVID-19.

The alert comes amid news that two factory workers died from COVID-19 and dozens of others tested positive at a Philip Morris International affiliate in Indonesia. Recently, news reports confirmed 44 workers of the Pakistan Tobacco Company and its labor colonies in Akora Khattak in district Nowshera tested Covid-19 positive, prompting the deputy commissioner to direct the testing of 800 workers and staff members.

The deaths in Indonesia were reported among workers at a tobacco factory in the Rungkut district of Surabaya, East Java. According to reports in the Jakarta Post, nine workers at the factory, which employs at least 500 people, have been admitted to hospital and 63 samples from 323 workers (20%) who had been tested were deemed positive, although further confirmation is awaited.

In Pakistan, of the 200 employees tested at the PTC factory, 44 tested positive and 156 negative for the viral infection; while results of 600 workers were still awaited.

The confirmed cases in Nowshera district stands at 175 since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the country.

Earlier in April, workers at the Ibadan cigarette factory in Oyo State in Nigeria, where social distancing measures should be in place, accused British American Tobacco’s management of placing them at risk of COVID-19 infection.

A similar complaint was reported in Zimbabwe where the National Union for Tobacco Industry and Allied Trades demanded annual tobacco auctions be suspended while the country was in a national lockdown.

“We are deeply saddened at the news that tobacco workers have died from COVID-19 and others may be at risk in their jobs,” said Bungon Ritthiphakdee, Executive Director of the Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control (GGTC), a partner in STOP.

“Instead of doing everything they can to protect workers amid the pandemic, the tobacco industry may be putting them at more risk.”

“By putting their employees and, by extension, the rest of the population, at greater risk from coronavirus, the tobacco industry demonstrates once again its complete disregard for health, for life and for human rights.

And all to ensure the supply of a product that kills when used exactly as the industry intends,” said Laurent Huber, Executive Director, Actions on Smoking in Health.

“Governments have an obligation to ensure that tobacco companies and their suppliers comply with physical distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Died Alert Surabaya Jakarta Oyo Ibadan Indonesia Zimbabwe Nigeria Nowshera Akora Khattak April May Post All From Industry Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

32 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

40 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

43 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

47 minutes ago

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) is being observed ..

8 minutes ago

Farmers must maintain recommended ratio of cotton ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.