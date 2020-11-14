UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Positive Cases Increase In Hazara Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

COVID-19 positive cases increase in Hazara division

Six people tested Covid-19 positive while one person lost his life during the last 24 hours in district Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Six people tested Covid-19 positive while one person lost his life during the last 24 hours in district Mansehra.

The COVID-19 patients Abdullah, resident of Oghi, admitted in a private hospital of Islamabad, lost his life and was buried in his native town following the Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad has ordered to close COMSATS university for fifteen days on the report of 18 Coronavirus positive cases. The varsity has closed the campus and started online classes.

University would be reopened after complete disinfection and following the Coronavirus SOPs after 15 days.

Likewise, after confirmation of Coronavirus positive cases Thai Forest School and Govt. Boys High School Khanas Pur Ayubia were closed.

District administration and health department Abbottabad also sealed a house at Mansehra road where a family member was tested COVID-19 positive.

Assistant Commissioner II Manserah Sundas Irshad Malik sealed Hadood BandiGovt. Girls middle school on the report of two positive cases.

Despite following the SOPs of Coronavirus, during the current month, dozens of educational institutions have been closed all over the Hazara division after reporting of positive cases in students, faculty and administration members.

