UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Positivity Ratio Rises Above 2% In Pakistan After 3 Months

Sameer Tahir Published June 23, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

Pakistan has reported 268 new Covid cases and 1 death in the past 24 hours.

In Pakistan, Covid-19 is making a comeback after reporting 268 new cases and one death in the previous day, with a positivity ratio of more than 2%, which is the first time it has exceeded that level since March 2021.

One Covid-related death was reported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30,388. The overall number of cases has increased to 1,532,738 with a positive rate of 2.14 percent.

On March 5, 2022, Pakistan last posted a 2% positive rate.

tweet

There were 75 individuals in need of critical care.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan carried out a total of 12,513 tests.

In the past 24 hours, 104 individuals have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,498,698.

Karachi recorded 138 new cases in the previous day, pushing the COVID-19 positivity ratio above 21 percent in the City of Lights.

The positivity rate in Abbottabad, which is ranked as the second most afflicted city in Pakistan, stood at 8.7 percent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

Hitting in Madrassahs a myth or reality?

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afgh ..

Pakistan dispatches relief goods to quake hit Afghanistan

54 minutes ago
 PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series aga ..

PCB announces 18-man squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than ..

Rashid Latif says Pakistan’s team is better than India’s team at present

1 hour ago
 Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.