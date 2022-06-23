Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

Pakistan has reported 268 new Covid cases and 1 death in the past 24 hours.

In Pakistan, Covid-19 is making a comeback after reporting 268 new cases and one death in the previous day, with a positivity ratio of more than 2%, which is the first time it has exceeded that level since March 2021.

One Covid-related death was reported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30,388. The overall number of cases has increased to 1,532,738 with a positive rate of 2.14 percent.

On March 5, 2022, Pakistan last posted a 2% positive rate.

There were 75 individuals in need of critical care.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan carried out a total of 12,513 tests.

In the past 24 hours, 104 individuals have recovered from coronavirus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,498,698.

Karachi recorded 138 new cases in the previous day, pushing the COVID-19 positivity ratio above 21 percent in the City of Lights.

The positivity rate in Abbottabad, which is ranked as the second most afflicted city in Pakistan, stood at 8.7 percent.