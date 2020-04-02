UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: PSB Initiates Telehealth Service For Athletes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

In response to ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated telehealth service for athletes to keep them fit during the lockdown period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In response to ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has initiated telehealth service for athletes to keep them fit during the lockdown period.

The service to combat the pandemic has been launched via country's most popular messaging service WhatsApp as well as through Facebook and PSB's official website, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

All the users, particularly athletes can avail this service for getting credible information, awareness and knowledge about the fitness methods and exercises to be performed indoors to keep themselves in good shape.

The board has provided official cell numbers +923345492964, +923005340725 to contact for the purpose. To reach to the helpline services, the citizens should save these WhatsApp numbers. They can text and seek information about general psychological and health conditions, fitness goals and daily dietary needs. In turn, they will receive verified information in the form of text or video.

The World Health Organization recommends that an average person should get 2.5 hours of moderate or 1.5 hours of intense exercise every week. But with PSB gyms and sports facilities closed due to COVID-19, it has taken this initiative to provide online coaching services to the athletes to help them maintain their health and fitness level, Director General PSB Amna Imran said.

"I think that it definitely is still possible to keep a really solid fitness regimen going because at the end of the day, it's just about your fitness goals, no matter how you're achieving that, at home or in gym," she said.

Getting a balanced mix of all three macronutrients i.e. carbohydrates, fats and proteins is as important for the players as is for anyone else because each serves an important purpose in the body. Hence, through this online coaching service, athletes would be guided as to what they are supposed to eat and what not to, the DG PSB added.

While demonstrating various exercises that can be easily performed at home, PSB physiotherapist stated: "There are numerous exercises you can do at home with minimal to no equipment to get a full body workout. Hence through these tele-rehab services not only awareness would be created among the general public about staying fit, but those suffering from mild to moderate injuries would also be provided all information as how they can safely deal with such issues at home."Apart from physical fitness requirements, athletes need to pay attention to their nutritional and dietary needs. As they are now staying at homes, therefore they can face changes in their activity levels. The initiative taken by the PSB is definitely something to be reckoned with. These services that are being provided through the online coaching will reach out to every single individual no matter where they are living. Initiation of such more steps is the need of the hour for the general awareness of the public and also to fight successfully against the global pandemic.

