UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pushes China To Improve Health Care As Part Of Economic Development - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

COVID-19 Pushes China to Improve Health Care as Part of Economic Development - Ambassador

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for China to improve its health care system, especially with regard to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for China to improve its health care system, especially with regard to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"The pandemic is a big challenge and an opportunity at the same time, it incentivizes us to strengthen the multi-layered reforms of the public health care, and prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. A reliable public health care management system will become an important driver of China's social and economic development," the ambassador said.

Zhang added that his country intended to fully defeat the epidemic.

"We had fears, but we were not afraid; we faced challenges, but we did not just sit around doing nothing and awaiting our lot. We are full of confidence to attain victory in the fight against the epidemic, and we will not stop on what we have achieved and will carry on the fight against it just as vehemently as in the beginning," he said.

China's city of Wuhan was ground zero for the pandemic, and for several months the country had been most affected by COVID-19. But now the situation in the country is gradually improving, with Wuhan reporting no new cases for a sixth straight day.

Related Topics

Russia China Driver Wuhan Same

Recent Stories

500 protective gadgets, 500 sanitizers sent to Nor ..

5 minutes ago

Govt need to ensure transparency in distribution o ..

5 minutes ago

Safety masks, gloves, sanitizers distributed among ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter Removes Brazilian President's Posts Questi ..

5 minutes ago

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Spain Rises by 812 to ..

3 minutes ago

Bait-Ul-Mal head visits Thalassemia centre

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.