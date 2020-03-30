COVID-19 Pushes China to Improve Health Care as Part of Economic Development - Ambassador

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for China to improve its health care system, especially with regard to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak has created an opportunity for China to improve its health care system, especially with regard to the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"The pandemic is a big challenge and an opportunity at the same time, it incentivizes us to strengthen the multi-layered reforms of the public health care, and prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. A reliable public health care management system will become an important driver of China's social and economic development," the ambassador said.

Zhang added that his country intended to fully defeat the epidemic.

"We had fears, but we were not afraid; we faced challenges, but we did not just sit around doing nothing and awaiting our lot. We are full of confidence to attain victory in the fight against the epidemic, and we will not stop on what we have achieved and will carry on the fight against it just as vehemently as in the beginning," he said.

China's city of Wuhan was ground zero for the pandemic, and for several months the country had been most affected by COVID-19. But now the situation in the country is gradually improving, with Wuhan reporting no new cases for a sixth straight day.