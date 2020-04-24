COVID- 19 recovered cases surpasses active cases in AJK

With the recovery of 3 more COVID 19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the number of recovered cases had reached to 28 surpassing the total active cases, 27 in the region which was a positive sign for the success of efforts to contain the spread of pandemic, a spokesman of the government said here Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :With the recovery of 3 more COVID 19 patients in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the number of recovered cases had reached to 28 surpassing the total active cases, 27 in the region which was a positive sign for the success of efforts to contain the spread of pandemic, a spokesman of the government said here Friday.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir, spokesperson for COVID 19 while briefing the journalists about daily situation, said that no new positive case had been reported in the region for the last 24 hours while 3 patients had been discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

He said a total of 1520 person had been tested for COVID -19 in the region so for, out of which only 51 found positive and 27 of them had recovered and discharged which showed that government's efforts and preventive attitude of people was successful to prevent spread of the virus.

He informed Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi who went in home quarantine after his driver tested positive few days earlier had been tested negative with his whole family while the contacts of driver were also tested negative.

He said all 27 patients under treatment were stable and no one was on ventilator in the region and tests were being repeated from National Institute of health (NIH) to confirm the validity and all the three labs established in AJK were working smoothly under the guidelines of NIH.

He expressed concern over the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said the number of COVID -19 patients in IOK had reached to 422 which indicated that the pandemic was rapidly spreading in the territory and Indian government had not taken measure to contain it in the valley adding the people carrying the virus from India were being settled in the valley.

He said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir are under a constant lockdown for more than 9 months and now were facing the COVID 19 without any assistance from the government which was the matter of concern for the people and government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.