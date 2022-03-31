UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Related Deaths Climb In Aussie Most Populous State

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:07 PM

COVID-19 related deaths climb in Aussie most populous state

As the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant continues to spread and Australia heads into winter, the deaths related to the virus have begun to mount

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) --:As the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant continues to spread and Australia heads into winter, the deaths related to the virus have begun to mount.

The nation's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), recorded 22,107 new cases on Thursday and 17 deaths, the highest daily death toll in over a month.

Chair of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of South Australia Professor Adrian Esterman told Xinhua on Wednesday the current wave of the virus was likely coming to its peak in NSW.

"The effective reproduction number (Reff) for NSW is now at 1.01, indicating that NSW has either reached or is very close to reaching the peak of the second Omicron wave," Esterman said.

In contrast, the daily average of cases in the Australian state of Victoria has been going up over the past week, meaning this state may see a later peak.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Wales May

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

13 minutes ago
 European Commission Conducts Unplanned Raids on Co ..

European Commission Conducts Unplanned Raids on Companies in Germany Engaged in ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Aviation Administration to Release Prelimi ..

Chinese Aviation Administration to Release Preliminary Report on Boeing Crash by ..

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

34 minutes ago
 Vanuatu records two deaths of COVID-19

Vanuatu records two deaths of COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan making efforts in 'positive direct ..

China, Pakistan making efforts in 'positive direction': Chinese embassy

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.