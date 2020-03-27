UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Response Center Refutes Claims Of Special Passes For Moscow Emergency Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

COVID-19 Response Center Refutes Claims of Special Passes for Moscow Emergency Services

Moscow's coronavirus response center refuted on Friday claims that special pass cards were distributed to staffers of the city's emergency services, stressing that there are no restrictions on movement inside the city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Moscow's coronavirus response center refuted on Friday claims that special pass cards were distributed to staffers of the city's emergency services, stressing that there are no restrictions on movement inside the city.

Claims have recently emerged online that all the staffers of Moscow emergency services have received special pass cards for unhampered movement inside the Russian capital, as well as entry and exit. Holders of this "cards" will also allegedly be allowed to use public transport services during the possible quarantine in the city.

"Information about special pass cards distribution to Moscow emergency services is not true. There are no restrictions on movement inside the city, including using public transport," the coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

17 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 8 ..

6 minutes ago

Mayor Sukkur establishes camp to distribute ration ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa reports first two virus deaths as lockdow ..

6 minutes ago

Two injured by firing of rival group in Muzaffarga ..

23 minutes ago

Sindh govt exempts pesticide, fertilizer, seed out ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.