COVID-19 Response Center Refutes Claims of Special Passes for Moscow Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Moscow's coronavirus response center refuted on Friday claims that special pass cards were distributed to staffers of the city's emergency services, stressing that there are no restrictions on movement inside the city.

Claims have recently emerged online that all the staffers of Moscow emergency services have received special pass cards for unhampered movement inside the Russian capital, as well as entry and exit. Holders of this "cards" will also allegedly be allowed to use public transport services during the possible quarantine in the city.

"Information about special pass cards distribution to Moscow emergency services is not true. There are no restrictions on movement inside the city, including using public transport," the coronavirus response center said in a statement.