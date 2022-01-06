UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Situation Continues To Worsen In France, With Over 300,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:41 PM

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in France, with over 300,000 new COVID-19 cases

The French Public Health Agency reported on Wednesday 332,252 new COVID-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours, breaking the daily record set on Tuesday

PARIS, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) --:The French Public Health Agency reported on Wednesday 332,252 new COVID-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours, breaking the daily record set on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said that the fight against the pandemic in France is "far from over." "In two weeks, the incidence rate has tripled and has exceeded 1,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants," he said.

Hospitals are overcrowded, and the majority of coronavirus-infected patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, he added.

"The situation could get worse over the next few weeks," Attal warned. Nearly 20,000 people are hospitalised, and more than 2,000 new patients are being admitted on a daily basis, he said.

About 3,700 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, which is more than 70 percent of the French health system's initial capacity.

"The booster dose of the vaccine prevents 90 percent of severe forms, including for the Omicron variant," Attal stressed.

He also announced several decisions of the Council of Ministers, including the declaration of a health emergency in French overseas territories.

For travellers between France and the United Kingdom, the list of compelling reasons to travel will be "enlarged, mostly for professionals." Eight million COVID-19 self-tests will be distributed next week in pharmacies, including Chinese-made self-tests.

Discussions on the French health pass bill resumed on Wednesday, following the second suspension voted by a majority of members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex also told the Parliament that the draft bill must be "debated quickly" as the government has announced that it will be passed on Jan. 15. .

"There is an issue with our fellow citizens who refuse to get vaccinated", Castex added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament France United Kingdom From Government Million

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

4 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

4 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

5 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.