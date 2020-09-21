UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 SOPs Being Followed During Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:55 PM

COVID-19 SOPs being followed during anti-polio drive

The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district of Rawalpindi on Monday to cover more than 875,000 children below five years age

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the entire district of Rawalpindi on Monday to cover more than 875,000 children below five years age.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Health Authority Dr.Sohail Chaudary informed that around 3000 polio teams , 270 health centers, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

The CEO said that Standard operating procedure(SOPs)regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

He said polio drops were also being administered at transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.

Sohail said that staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

Meanwhile In-charge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 280,000 children were so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 875,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by September 25.

He informed that Deputy Commissioner Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Basic health Unit Hayal Sharif in tehsil Rawalpindi while Director EPI Punjab Dr Bashir Ahmed sidique administered the drops at Cantonment General Hospital.

Hussain urged the parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

