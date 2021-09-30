UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 SOPs: Civil Aviation Allows Meal-serving In Domestic Flights

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:42 PM

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday relaxed some standard operating procedures (SOPs), enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), allowing the service of in-flight meals and beverages onboard the domestic flights from October 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday relaxed some standard operating procedures (SOPs), enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), allowing the service of in-flight meals and beverages onboard the domestic flights from October 1.

"However, airline operators would continue to ensure wearing of face masks by passengers onboard all domestic flights within Pakistan except for when meals are being served," the authority said in a tweet.

It said other applicable COVID-19 related SOPs and directives issued from time to time would remain intact to stem the virus spread.

