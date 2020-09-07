UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 SOPs To Be Implemented During Anti-polio Drive

Mon 07th September 2020

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority, Dr Sohail Chaudary has said that COVID-19 Standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from September 21

Talking to APP on Monday, the CEO said that for making the Polio campaign successful, training of Union Council In-charges of mobile polio teams was continued under the supervision of health officers of Health Authority.

During the campaign 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 872,000 children under five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district, he said.

Dr Sohail said that SOPs regarding COVID-19 would be implemented to ensure safety during the drive starting from September 21 to 25th, while wearing of face masks and use of sanitizer would also be mandatory for polio teams during the campaign, he added.

Meanwhile Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospital's staff will also participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success.

"269 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign successful.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from society.

"The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

