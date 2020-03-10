COVID-19 spread basically curbed in Hubei and Wuhan

The spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been basically curbed in Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday while inspecting epidemic prevention and control work in the city

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan.