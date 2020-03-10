COVID-19 spread basically curbed in Hubei and Wuhan

UrduPoint.com
Tue 10th March 2020

The spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been basically curbed in Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday while inspecting epidemic prevention and control work in the city

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been basically curbed in Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday while inspecting epidemic prevention and control work in the city.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that initial success has been made in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan.

