COVID-19 strikes in educational institutions of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A number of educational institutions in Hazara including Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) have been closed owing to COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the details, in Abbottabad Army Burn Hall College for Boys (ABHC) closed for5 15 days and AUST for 5 days after confirmation of Coronavirus cases in the institutes.

Earlier, last week Abbottabad Public school (APS) was also closed when some of the students and faculty members found COVID-19 positive.

Similarly, in district Mansehra during the last two weeks, many government schools and colleges including boys and girls have been closed after testing COVID-19 positive in teachers and students as well.

Today, two more schools of Tehsil Balakot closed as new cases of Coronavirus found in Girls Higher Secondary School Kaghan and Kaghan Memorial Trust found positive.

In Haripur, the district health department recommended closing two schools owing to the increasing threat of COVID-19.