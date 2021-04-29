UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Surge In Mongolia Continues, With Over 1,000 New Cases Reported

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Mongolia reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 34,623, as the coronavirus continues its surge in the country

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Mongolia reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 34,623, as the coronavirus continues its surge in the country.

One of the confirmed cases was imported from abroad and the remaining were locally transmitted, the National Center for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, five more deaths and 686 more recoveries were reported, taking the nationwide counts to 110 and 18,719 respectively, the center said.

More than 1,000 cases have been reported daily in the country recently, mostly in the capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country's population of 3.3 million.

A full nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the steep climb in local cases took effect on April 10 and will last until May 8.

The Asian country reported its first imported coronavirus case in March 2020 and confirmed its first locally transmitted cases in November.

