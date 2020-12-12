UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Takes Away 36 More Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:57 PM

The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 36 more lives while 629 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 36 more lives while 629 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 126,526 while the death toll in the province was recorded as 3,320.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 81 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 4 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum, 8 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 14 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 19 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 17 in Multan, 11 in Vehari, 5 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Chiniot, 35 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 6 in Khoshab, 41 in Jhang, 26 in Bhakkar, 13 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 8 in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Sahiwal, 9 in Okara and 6 Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,163,626 tests for COVID-19 while 114,860 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,627 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, of them 3,129 beds are equipped with oxygen facility. As many as 85 ventilators in Lahore, 2 in Faisalabad, 22 in Rawalpindi and45 ventilators in Multan are being used for coronavirus cases.

A total of 2,778 Healthcare workers have so far been infected with coronavirus during their duties.

