COVID-19 takes away 8 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :At least eight more people have died from coronavirus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths from the pandemic to 1710 in the province.

A report of the Health Department said on Friday that 307 new cases of the virus infection have been reported in the province which took the number of cases to 60538.

During the last 24 hours, the report said 356 people gained recovery from the infection taking the number of total recovered people to 55728.