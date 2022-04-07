UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Takes Its Toll On U.S. Poor, Low-income Communities: The Guardian

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 03:06 PM

A new report has concluded that while the novel coronavirus did not discriminate between rich and poor, the U.S. society and government did, The Guardian reported on Monday

Based on an analysis of data from more than 3,000 counties across the United States, the Poor People's Pandemic Report found that people in poorer counties have died overall at almost twice the rate of those in richer counties, The Guardian said.

The disparity in death rates was even more pronounced during the most deadly surges of the virus, it said. As the third pandemic wave hit the United States over the winter of 2020 and 2021, death rates were four and a half times higher in the poorest counties than those with the highest median incomes.

During the recent Omicron wave, that divergence in death rates stood at almost three times, it added.

