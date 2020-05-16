COVID-19 Tally in Russia Grows by 9,200 to 272,043 - Response Center

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 9,200 to 272,043, the COVID-19 response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased by 9,200 to 272,043, the COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.

"In the preceding 24 hours, the number of [newly] confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in 83 regions is 9,200, including 4,124 (44.8%) detected active cases without any clinical implications," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 272,043 in 85 regions.

Meanwhile, 4,940 people have recovered within the preceding 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 63,166.

"In the last 24 hours, 119 people have died ... 2,537 people have died during the entire period [of the pandemic]," the center added.

Moscow has recorded 3,505 new cases of the infection in the preceding 24 hours, continuing a positive trend of keeping the number of new cases below 5,000 for the fourth day in a row.� It is also the first time the capital has had less than 4,000 new cases since May 1.