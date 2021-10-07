UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Tally Reports Persistent Decline In National Positivity Ratio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

Covid-19 tally reports persistent decline in national positivity ratio

The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday reported persistent decline in national positivity ratio below 3% amid declining disease trend and consistent death rate

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday reported persistent decline in national positivity ratio below 3% amid declining disease trend and consistent death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shares the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 51,343 tests were conducted across the country with 1,453 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

There were 2,934 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.82%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 46 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

