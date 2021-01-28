Covid-19: Timing restriction for outdoor dining lifted

The Islamabad administration on Thursday withdrew the timing restriction of 10:pm on outdoor dining of restaurants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad administration on Thursday withdrew the timing restriction of 10:pm on outdoor dining of restaurants.

However, indoor dining remained closed, said a notification issued by District Magistrate.

The decision to this effect was came following the directions of National Command and Operation Centre.

"Timing for closure of other commercial activities, markets, shopping malls etc (excluding essential services i.e medical stores, hospitals, clinics and petrol pumps etc) remains as notified earlier, " said the notification.

Amusement parks will be closed at 6:pm, however standard operating procedures issued to limit the spread of Covid-19 shall be followed strictly along with precautionary and preventive measures to be adhere too, it added.