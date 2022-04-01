UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Transmission In Shanghai At Rapidly Rising Stage: Spokesperson

The transmission of COVID-19 in Shanghai is in a period of "rapidly rising," and the city is expected to see more infections in the near future, said a senior health official on Friday

The total infections in Shanghai topped 36,000 in March, and have spread to other regions, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference.

In the past month, China has seen 103,965 locally transmitted cases in 29 provincial-level regions, with around 90 percent cases reported in the northeastern province of Jilin and Shanghai, according to the NHC.

